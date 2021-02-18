Makhadzi reportedly lost out on a gig that would have seen her perform on TV.

The musician was billed to perform in popular Mzansi soapie Rhythm City but due to ongoing disputes with her record label she ended up not performing.

The Murahu hitmaker was supposed to go for her shoot on Wednesday morning, but did not even pitch or explain why she disappeared on the producers of the e.tv soapie.

Makhadzi, who is popular for her electric performances and energetic dance moves, was even paid a deposit to but she was a no-show.

The producers of the telenovela had to find another artist at the eleventh hour, Daily Sun reports. The star signed to Open Mic Productions was supposed to perform at the soapie’s popular spot, Club Kilowatt. Several Mzansi artists have performed in the show in the past.

This was not going to be Makhadzi’s first TV gig. Briefly.co.za reported in January that Makhadzi appeared on popular SABC 2 soapie Muvhango. The musician had a cameo role on the show. The singer performed during one of the scenes on the show on 31 December.

The energetic performer ushered the cast and crew of the show into 2021 in the episode that aired on New Year’s Eve. The star reportedly said that she looked forward to her performance on the programme because some of her friends work there.

Muvhango took to Instagram before Makhadzi’s appearance to let their fans know that the star was, going to give an electrifying performance during the show’s last episode of 2020. The show wrote:

“Ring in the New Year with @makhadzisa and Vhutshilo. Tonight on #Muvhango on @sabc2 at 21:00.” The viewers of the show took to its comment section to share their thoughts on the Matorokisi hitmaker’s performance. An Instagram user mohaumohlakoana said:

“First time seeing Muvhango celebrating New Year.”

Briefly