Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande has postponed ruling on bail application by Harare mayor Jacob Mafume to tomorrow.

The postponement came after she had earlier indicated that she would hand down the ruling at 3PM today.

Mafume was arrested two days ago, on corruption charges.

The police yesterday failed to take him to court, saying they were yet to finish working on the papers and finalising investigations.

-Zwnews

