Dismissed former ZANU PF Chivi South legislator and businessman Killer Zivhu who claims to have a good relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged him to look for a young party cadre to understudy him so that he will take over the reigns of power come 2030.

Zivhu says the current leaders in the party will be ‘deadwood’ too old to take over from Mnangagwa, hence the need to groom a young party cadre 35 years and below as ED’s successor.

Posting on his microblog Twitter account, Zivhu expressed worry over the ruling party’s future and recommend that a young cadre should start learning the ropes sooner than later.

“After ED apedza basa 2030, tine presidential candidate anokwanisa kutonga kubva 2031 zvichienda mberi here.

(By the time Mnangagwa will leave office in 2030, do we have a presidential candidate to take over, from 2031 going forward?)

“Varipo vanenge vakwegura vazhinji vacho zvanga zvadini kuti pawanikwe mumwe wechidiki 35 and below atange orientation nguva iripo by 2030 anenge ava kuziva zvaanoita,” he said.

(Most of the current leaders in the party right now will have gone past their sell by date, too old to take over. How about having a young cadre 35 years and below, to begin orientation in time?)

Meanwhile, the succession subject is a hot topic in ZANU-PF and has been cause for factional wars since the late former President Robert Mugabe’s time.

Many have been fired from the party, for allegedly habouring presidential ambitions.

It is reported that all is not well in the party, with vice president Constantino Chiwenga, who led the coup that toppled Mugabe also eyeing the top job.

