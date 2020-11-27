Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has denied investigative journalist, Hopwell Chin’ono access to his passport so that he can travel outside Zimbabwe for medical attention.

This follows his application which was before her where he is asking the court to temporarily release his passport in order to seek medical treatment outside the country.

However, Magistrate Gofa ruled in favor of the State represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti denying him temporary use of his passport to seek medical treatment for a procedure not done locally!

His lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa had argued that; “Bail conditions are not there as a punishment or there to deny one of their basic rights. Every citizen is entitled to health care.

“My learned friend is saying if Hopewell Chin’ono has a medical condition, he should die from it,” argues Beatrice Mtetwa in response.

She said it is common cause that Zimbabwe’s medical facilities have deteriorated.

Apparently, commenting on the denial to have to his passport, Chin’ono says;

“The State is opposing my application to temporarily have my passport back for medical reasons, arguing that I might violate my bail conditions whilst outside the country by tweeting about issues I was asked not to tweet about in my bail order amongst other things.”

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

107237

0

0

cookie-check

Court denies me my passport for medical purposes, saying I might tweet against State- Chin’ono

no