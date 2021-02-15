ZIMBABWE’s level 4 lockdown has been extended by another two weeks. This was announced by President Mnangagwa who also outlined an ease in restrictions which will see hours of business being extend from 8 am to 5 pm.
Schools remain closed for the duration of the lockdown.
Speaking at Statehouse this evening President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: “I, therefore, extend the National Lockdown by a further 2 weeks.”
However, President Mnangagwa also relaxed some restrictions that were currently in place including:
- Hours of Business have been increased by two hours from 0800 to 1500 hours to the new operating times of 0800 to 1700 hours.
- While the curfew will now start from 8 PM and end at 6 PM.
- The government now moves to 25% functionality.
Funeral gatherings will remain limited to 30 people and the essential services have not been affected as they will function normally.
Judiciary to open for only urgent cases and Noone allowed in gallery
Markets remain open observing social distancing.
Informal sector to open provided they attain Who standards.