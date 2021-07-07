Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been put in jail.

According to the Jacob Zuma Foundation, the former president handed himself to police this evening.

“Dear South Africans and the World. Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order.

“He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN.

‘A full statement will be issued in due course,” said the Foundation prior to his incaceration.

Meanwhile, the local media reports that Police minister Bheki Cele confirmed that Zuma has indeed been put in jail.

Details later…