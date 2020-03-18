Workers at Chinese-run Livetouch Investments in Redcliff today refused to enter the company premises citing fears that four executives at the company sneaked back into the country without being quarantined for the novel Covid-19 (coronavirus).

One of the workers told Zwnews:

“We are actually unsettled as we are not sure whether the four managers who arrived back into the country have been quarantined for coronavirus. We can only return to work after we would have known whether the guys did not sneak into the country. For now, we cannot be able to execute our duties as the matter is a serious one”.

This publication could not immediately get a comment from both the Livetouch CEO Dongning Wang and Kwekwe District Development Coordinator (DDC) Fortune Mupungu as their mobile phones were not reachable.

However an official from the Kwekwe DDC office who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the latest development:

“We are going there to have an assesment of the the situation”, he said.

