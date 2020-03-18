President Mnangagwa bizarrely cheered by Oppah Muchinguri when he told Zanu PF supporters in Nyanga that the ban on large gatherings he announced yesterday will only take effect on March 20.

“For now, you’re allowed to congregate, you haven’t broken my directive,” he said.

Mnangagwa shocked health expects when he held a political rally barely 24 hours after the government banned all public gatherings as preventive measures against the coronavirus. The President himself was the one who announced, yesterday, that all public gatherings of 100 or more people have been suspended for the next 60 days. In the same announcement, the President declared the coronavirus a national disaster.

The ban on public gatherings includes church meetings and sports events. However, it does not seem to apply to the ruling ZANU PF’s political events.