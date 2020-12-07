The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned individuals and groups from committing crime through cyber-bullying of government officials.

The police says government who will be performing their Constitutional and lawful obligations in terms of service delivery to Zimbabweans should be respected.

“The ZRP warns individuals and groups from committing crime through cyber-bullying of Government officials who will be performing their Constitutional and lawful obligations in terms of service delivery to Zimbabweans,” says the police.

The police adds that it is aware that a certain group of suspects who know that their arrest is imminent are issuing threats and harassing some government officials.

Cyberbullying is a form of bullying with the use of digital technologies.

It can take place on social media, like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, messaging platforms, gaming platforms and mobile phones.

It is repeated behaviour, aimed at scaring, angering or shaming those who are targeted.

This include spreading lies about or posting embarrassing photos of someone on social media, sending hurtful messages or threats via messaging platforms.

Face-to-face bullying and cyberbullying can often happen alongside each other.

However, cyberbullying leaves a digital footprint – a record that can prove useful and provide evidence to help stop the abuse.

