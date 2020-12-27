Chaos at MDC-T congress..delegates who are not on the voters’ roll are trying to vote… Khupe and Komichi fear the document has been rigged in favour of Mwonzora who appears to have a big following at the extra ordinary congress
WATCH LIVE VIDEO: MDC-T Chaotic Congress….Delegates Elect New Party President
