Veteran journalist and Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Union of Journalist (ZUJ) has died this evening.

Zimbabwe National Editors’ Forum National Coordinator Njabulo Ncube says Dongozi died at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare. Dongozi has been unwell battling diabetes and gout for sometime.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that he inhaled fresh paint at a newly built house and started having breathing problems.

Over the past three days, the nation has lost journalists Charles Laiton, Tendai Ndemera, and today ZUJ Secretary-General Foster Dongozi. A very sad year for journalism in Zimbabwe.

zwnews