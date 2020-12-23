A Zimbabwean mother and her two young children reportedly drowned in the Limpopo River on Monday while attempting to cross into neighbouring South Africa on a homemade boat.

Sources say the boat they were using to cross the river capsized a few meters from the river bank on the South African side. The man who narrated the incident said the woman and her daughter were the first to be swept away by the strong currents when tragedy struck.

Other people also died in the same accident that claimed the lives of the 3 family members according to the publication which stated that a mother lost her 3-year-old son and a son among the survivors also lost his mother.

The incident happens a few days after an unidentified woman fell in the crocodile-infested Limpopo river but survived after swimming to safety.

Some undocumented travellers are taking advantage of the congestion and chaos caused by events at Beitbridge border crossing to enter South Africa as authorities have reduced patrols on undesignated crossing points.