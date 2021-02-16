Soul Jah Love has died

Born Soul Musaka, the musician died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital Tuesday evening.

The Zim Dancehall star was 31.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital where he was taken by his friends including Ricardo.

According to a doctor’s report he had no pulse upon admission and his sugar was high.

One of his handlers Father Paris confirmed Jah Love’s death.

“It’s true mukomana abaya, ma1,” he said Marshall Bimha, popularly known as Wadis, also spoke to H-Metro at the hospital saying he has lost a brother.

Passion Java had earlier on during the day rallied Zimbabweans on social media to pray for the talented musician saying he(Soul) had collapsed and that his condition was very critical. Many people took him in jest given his recent skirmishes with popular comedienne Madam Boss.

Soul Musaka Soul Jah love Bio

According to Harare News, Soul Musaka rose to fame in 2012 belting hit songs such as ‘Ndini Uya uya’ and ‘Gum-kum’ . The chanter was born on the 22nd November 1989 and educated at Prospect Primary School and later on Lord Malvern High School. Soul’s life was plagued with tragedy and tribulations, almost from birth, with his mother dying when he was a toddler, to losing his twin brother John at 15, to his father dying in 2005.

The talented musician was a known diabetic who often missed shows on account of the ailment notwithstanding his battles with drug addiction which he was open about.

Sad to hear the tragic and untimely passing of dancehall artist Soul Jah Love. May his soul Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/SG2sRUkYzh — Hopewell Chin’ono #2020 Africa People’s Journalist (@daddyhope) February 16, 2021

