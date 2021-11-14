A community-based football club from the Midlands mining town of Kwekwe, Bullets FC, is appealing for sponsorship from well-wishers as they have set a five-year target to bag the promotional ticket into the PSL and rekindle the good, old days of the now defunct Lancashire Steel FC.

Speaking to our reporter in an interview after a training session at Kushinga Primary School grounds, better known to locals as ‘Gumbura Stadium’, in Amaveni suburb last Friday afternoon, veteran gaffer Charles ‘Chibhodho’ Mhlanga said the Division One-bound soccer team is in need of financial assistance in a bid to prepare for the impending season.

Chibhodho, a yesteyear player-turned-coach, who has spent much of his career with clubs in the ZIFA Central Region Division One, said his club is ‘greedy for PSL promotion’ and rekindle the days of the Chimbi-Chimbi Boys, as Lancashire Steel were affectionately known.

“We have set ourselves a target and in about four years time, Kwekwe football lovers will be enjoying PSL action, believe me, you,” said Chibhodho.

“However, we have been running short of financial resources and we appeal to former Kwekwe sons and daughters to come in handy and move with us as it has taken long for the city to enjoy PSL action,” said the Intermidiate-Level 3 coaching certificate holder and former Chrome Stars assistant coach.

The 50-year old gaffer who was deputising late Mhangura star player and ex-Warriors coach Lovemore Nyabeza during his days at Chrome, said those who want to help the ambitious community based team can contact Team Secretary Shakapupu Masiyiwa on +263717627834.

Zwnews