Mnangagwa and Chamisa in behind door talks as Zim economic crises deepens

SPOKESPERSON for the MDC president Nelson Chamisa, Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda, has revealed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mr. Chamisa have begun talks aimed at ending the country’s decades-long political and economic crisis, the Daily News has reported.

There could finally be light at the end of the tunnel for long-suffering Zimbabweans, after it emerged yesterday that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa are indirectly engaging each other in talks aimed at ending the country’s decades-long political and economic crisis.

This comes after well-placed sources told the Daily News yesterday that the tentative dialogue had already resulted in Chamisa appointing a high-powered MDC team to negotiate with the ruling Zanu PF to end the bad blood between the two parties.

It also comes as respected clergyman and businessman, Shingi Munyeza, has made an impassioned plea to both men to put aside their differences and work together in the interests of the country.

On his part, Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda also hinted to the Daily News yesterday that his boss was engaging Mnangagwa behind the scenes — to try and end their bickering, which analysts say is detrimental to national development.

“President Nelson Chamisa takes Zimbabwe very seriously and understands the demands for maturity, seriousness and intellectual engagement when dealing with national questions … and it will be saddening if you were to find him engaging in middle negotiations.

“The president will not negotiate via the media. His mandate is to negotiate as mandated by the MDC national council, and those issues are what the president is pushing day in and day out.

“Therefore, we simply need to be alive to that and understand that the business of the day has to be done within proper corridors,” Sibanda said.

The youthful opposition leader has been brawling with Mnangagwa ever since he narrowly lost the hotly-disputed July 30 presidential election, whose result he vigorously challenged at the Constitutional Court (Con-Court).

