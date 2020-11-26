High Court Judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda has ruled that the late socialite Moana can now be buried.

Handing down the ruling justice Kwenda gave the burial rights to the father of the deceased.

He will now lead the burial ceremonies of the deceased and in consultation with the mother of the deceased and the maternal family.

The ruling came as a result of a wrangle between the deceased’s divorced parents over who should lead the burial.

The High Court in Harare has finally made a ruling on the long-running family feud pertaining to the burial of socialite Michelle “Moana” Amuli:

1. Burial rights are awarded to the father.

2. Michelle’s remains will be handed over to the father.

3. The police must enforce peace.

-zbc

