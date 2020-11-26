Moana’s father and step brother are now likely to be arrested following revelations that the father used bread to lure and impregnate a 15-year-old by force while his older first born son identified as Ali reportedly raped and impregnated Moana his own sister.

This was revealed by Moana’s mom Yolanda Kuvaonga in a heartbreaking video.

These Issues come at a time the two are embroiled in a bitter struggle which has since spilt into High Court over the burial of the late Moana.

Yoland Kuvaonga explains how she was abused by Amuli when she was still a teenager. At 15 she was lured by then older Amuli into sleeping with her at his bakery and subsequently impr_gnating her.

“He used to work in a bakery and would tell me to come and collect doughnuts at his house, that is when he sexually abused me and I got pregnant”, she says.

“His firstborn son Ali, raped Mitchelle and she was left pregnant, I asked him about it and he said there is nothing he could do since they are both his children”, Moana’s mom says.

The revelations means Moana’s daughter is a result of a disgusting incestious relationship done by Mr Amuli’s own children.

DNA tests can be done to expose monsters behind these unspeakable acts.

Zimbabwe police refused to comment when contacted reporters about the Amuli scandals.

