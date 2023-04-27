A Bindura couple was stripped naked before being robbed by three unknown robbers in an unregistered taxi on Sunday. The couple (names withheld) boarded the unregistered taxi a Honda CRV at Sam Mujoma Street Harare going to Bindura around 10 pm.

They were subsequently robbed of their money, clothes, and mobile phones at knifepoint.

Deputy Mashonaland Central Province police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.

“I can confirm a robbery case in Mazowe where a couple was stripped naked and robbed of their valuables in an unregistered taxi,” Chickasha said.

It is alleged that on April 23 the couple boarded a Bindura-bound Honda CRV and upon reaching the Christonbank turnoff the robbers demanded transport money.

The couple paid $20 and one of the robbers pulled a kitchen knife and pointed it at the neck of the wife while telling them that they had boarded the robbers’ vehicle.

The robbers stripped them naked and robbed everything they had before dumping them in the bush. The police warned people to desist from boarding unregistered taxis.

Source: Bulawayo24