Nelson Chamisa takes “Thank you rallies” to Mash West

MDC President Advocate Nelson Chamisa who allegedly escaped a kidnapping attempt last Saturday after addressing a fully packed rally in Marondera has scheduled another one for Chinhoyi this Sunday.

Adv Chamisa is set to meet thousands of party supporters from Mashonaland West province as part of his nationwide “THANK YOU” tours.

Mashonaland West provincial leadership has confirmed the party’s president visit in a statement.

“PRESIDENT CHAMISA MASH WEST ” THANK YOU” RALLY is on

Sunday 18 November 2018 in Chinhoyi at 10am.”

“The President is going to address a ‘THANK YOU RALLY’ in Chinhoyi this coming Sunday 18 November 2018.

Let’s all mobilise and attend in our thousands.”

“By copy of this tweet, our Provincial Organ and Committee, Districts Organs and Committees are urged to start full throttle mobilising exercises.”

“Chinhoyi as the hosting District, let’s invite the plus 19 000 people who voted for our President.

Spread, share this message.”