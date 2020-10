President John Magufuli has been declared the winner of the much contested Tanzania General elections.

-Magufuli won by getting 12,516,252 votes out of all the votes cast.

-Tundu Lissu from the opposition Chadema party is in second place with 1,933,271 votes.

-Agencies

