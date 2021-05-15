The High Court of Zimbabwe has delivered its judgement and declared that Chief Justice Luke Malaba ceased to hold the office of chief justice on 15 May 2021 at 0000 hours.

The court ruled that the extension of term provided by section 186 of the Constitution does not apply to him, therefore as things stand, Malaba is no longer the Chief Justice.

Giving the judgment, presiding judge, Justice Happius Zhou – “In view of the decision that we have reached, Malaba ceased being a judge and Chief Justice at 0000hrs on 15 May 2021.”

The ruling has nullified President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s extension of Malaba’s term of office by five more years.

More to follow…

-Zwnews