The Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) has just issued a statement advising that Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza is the Acting Chief Justice of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Her appointment is with immediate effect, following today’s historic High Court decision on the Malaba challenge which nullified the extension of his term by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The JSC says the appointment has been made pending appeal to the High Court ruling.

Malaba turned 70 years old, the retirement age today.

However, President Mnangagwa recently used the Constitutional Amendment Act number 2 to extend Malaba’s term with five more years.

Meanwhile, this was challenged in court resulting in the nullification of Mnangagwa’s move.

