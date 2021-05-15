The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are investigating a robbery case which occurred along Dumba- Lutumba Rd, Beitbridge on 14 May 2021, where 9 people who had smuggled various goods into the country lost cash and property worth ZAR25 635, US137 & ZWL500 to armed robbers.

ZRP says the four unknown suspects, who were armed with an unidentified pistol, barricaded the road with stones and pounced on the complainants who were travelling in an Iveco vehicle laden with various smuggled goods.

Meanwhile, the complainants were referred to ZIMRA for duty assessment on the smuggled goods, and ZRP has since reiterated that members of the public must use designated points when entering or exiting the country.

In a related matter, police confirmed the arrest of Anold Zhiradzago (28) on 12/05/21, in Beitbridge for smuggling.

According to ZRP the suspect was intercepted with a Toyota Dyna truck laden with 158 of 2kg X8 MAQ washing powder approximately valued at ZAR 52 640.

