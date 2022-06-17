The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 16 June 2022 at around 2100 hours at the 109 km peg along Harare–Chirundu Road, in which one person died on the spot while three others were injured.

According to police, a Hino Dutro truck with two passengers on board had a head-on collision with an Argossy Freightliner truck with no passengers.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim was taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital mortuary for postmortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

In an unrelated matter, police in Mzilikazi is investigating a case of murder in which Kudakwashe Mahachi (33) was found lying unconscious on 10/06/22 at around 1000 hours at Getrude Park, Makokoba, after he was attacked by unknown assailants.

The victim died while admitted at Mpilo Hospital on 10/06/22 at around 1105 hours.

Police recovered two blood-stained stones and an invertor at the scene. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

