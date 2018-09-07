Olympic Swimmer Kirsty Coventry appointed Zimbabwe Minister of Sports

Olympic Swimmer, Gold Medalist, Coventry Takes Zim Sports Ministry

Zimbabwe Olympic swimming gold medalist, Kirsty Coventry, has been appointed Minister of Sports by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare today.

Kirsty Leigh Coventry (born 16 September 1983, Harare) is a Zimbabwean former swimmer and former world record holder. She is a member of the International Olympic Committee and in early 2018, she was elected the Chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, the body that represents all Olympic athletes worldwide.

Coventry attended and swam competitively for Auburn University in Alabama, in the United States. At the 2004 Summer Olympics, in Athens, Greece, Coventry won three Olympic medals: a gold, a silver, and a bronze, while in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing she won four medals: a gold and three silver.

Mnangagwa announced a slim 20 member Cabinet in Harare today. Vice President Chiwenga lost the Defense Ministry to Oppah Muchinguri.

Other Zanu PF party heavyweights like Obert Mpofu, Patrick Chinamasa, Mumbengegwi, Simon Khaya Moyo and Kembo Mohadi were not reappointed. zwnews