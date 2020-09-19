Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) chairman Morgen Komichi has just declared that ‘from today his party is now called Movement Democratic Change- Alliance (MDC-Alliance),’ the name that belongs to Nelson Chamisa’s, political party.

According to some political commentators, the move signals the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T’s intention to use the name of the party led by Nelson Chamisa when nominating candidates for by-elections on October 9, 2020.

Komichi made these remarks when he was speaking at MDC-T 21st anniversary at party HQ, Morgan Tsvangirai house which they grabbed from Chamisa with the help of the country’s security agency.

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC Alliance) is an electoral bloc formed between seven political parties in Zimbabwe on 6 August 2017, under Chamisa.

The alliance was narrowly edged by Zanu PF in the 2018 presidential election, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa receiving 50.8% of the vote to MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa’s 44.3%.