THE country’s airports are now ready to resume international flights, with Zimbabwe set to open its skies on the 1st October.

This follows an inspection of the Robert Mugabe International Airport, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and the Victoria Falls International Airport by Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga this Saturday.

Following the government’s decision on the 8th of September to open the country’s skies, Vice President, Retired General Dr Constantino Chiwenga this Saturday embarked on an inspection of the country’s major airports.

Accompanied by several government ministers, Vice President Chiwenga’s first port of call was Robert Mugabe International Airport where he was taken on a tour by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe Board Chairperson Dave Opatlal.

After the tour, vice president Chiwenga certified RGM International Airport ready to resume flights.

“I am impressed by what I have seen here. It shows RGM is ready to receive flights. Everything is now in place for the one October resumption,” said the Vice President.

From the Robert Mugabe International Airport, Vice President Chiwenga proceeded to Bulawayo. -ZBC