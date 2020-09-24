The Mayor of Harare, Jacob Mafume, who belongs to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance, has prevailed over the recall plot, after High Court interdict.

The High Court has granted an interdict stopping the recall of Mafume as Mayor of Harare and the two other Cllrs from the MDC Alliance.

According to critics, this would bring a sigh of relief to Chamisa, whose MPs and councillors have been under siege from MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe.

The party has been planning to recall Kwekwe, Redcliff Mayors, their deputies, and other councillors.

The purges were being carried out countrywide.

no