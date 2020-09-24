MASVINGO -Mimosa Mining Company general manager and Stallion Guest House owner Alex Mushonhiwa has died.
Mimosa Mining Company spokesperson Munyaradzi Hwengere has confirmed.
Mushonhiwa died yesterday (September 23, 2020) after a short illness.
Sources said Mushonhiwa was complaining of stomachaches after he returned from Chiredzi.
“Mushonhiwa died yesterday. We are holding a press conference today,” said Hwengere.
Mushonhiwa owned Stallion guest houses, one in Chiredzi and one in Masvingo.
-Masvingo Mirror
9089600cookie-checkJUST IN: Mimosa General Manager dies