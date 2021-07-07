Three people have been confirmed dead while fifteen others were injured following an accident along the Victoria Falls Road on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police report, three people died on the spot while eighteen others were injured when a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and veered off the road.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the accident occurred when the driver of the Toyota Granvia vehicle lost control of the vehicle following a burst tyre.

Said Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

The ZRP reports that a fatal RTA [road trafffic accident] occurred at the 70km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 07/07/21, killing three people on the spot and injuring 18 others when a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and veered of the road.

He added that police are still investigating the accident, which comes after 22 people died in another road traffic accident involving a Toyota Granvia along the Masvingo-Zvishavane road.