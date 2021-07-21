Reports reaching Zwnews indicate that former Kwekwe Mayor, Alderman Shadreck Tobaiwa has died.

Tobaiwa, a senior MDC Alliance official served as both Kwekwe Mayor and deputy Mayor for two terms.

His predecessor and Ward 7 Councilor Charles Juta confirmed his death to this publication.

“Yes it’s quite saddening but I can confirm that Alderman Tobaiwa has passed on and this is a big loss to the party and the Kwekwe family,” said an apparently grieving Clr Juta without specifying cause of death.

Alderman Tobaiwa’s death comes at a time when his daughter Judith is vying for the parliamentary seat for Kwekwe Central Constituency in the forthcoming by-elections.

Mourners are gathered at the Tobaiwa residence in Kwekwe’s Amaveni suburb.

more details to follow…

Zwnews