Reverend Brian Tembo who is the Secretary-General of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) In Zimbabwe, has succumbed to COVID-19.

The President of AFM in Zimbabwe, Reverend Amon Madawo announced Tembo’s death adding that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

He was also former Overseer for Harare Central Province.

At time of his death Tembo was pastor of Good Hope Assembly and the Overseer of Harare West Province.

-Zwnews