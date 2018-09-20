BREAKING News: Minister SB Moyo critically ILL, Reports claim he is DEAD..Pictures

SB Moyo rushed to Avenues Clinic, Some say he is alive.. due for operation, Social Media users announce death

Social media is buzzing with news that Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs minister SB Moyo died yesterday after he was admitted at a Harare hospital with a life threatening illness.

The death rumour follows an unusual hive of activity at the Avenues Clinic on Wednesday as several cabinet ministers including new Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube visited Retired General Sibusiso Moyo.

However, some sources say he is alive but very unwell at the Avenues Clinic in Harare after suffering a kidney related ailment and is having an operation done today, Thursday.

Moyo became an instant celebrity when he announced a Zimbabwe military coup live on TV marking the end of Robert Mugabe’s reign in November 2017.

At the time of writing, social media users have been posting messages alleging SB Moyo died from renal failure(see picture below).

There is no official comment from government about his situation.

SB Moyo who usually updates his social media blog daily has not been active since Monday, 17th of September.

Below is what people are saying:

Details follow…