BREAKING News Pictures: ED fires Tobaiwa Mudede, Demotes George Charamba… Zimbabweans celebrate

Zimbabwean celebrate Charamba, Mudede fall..as Mnangagwa dumps Mugbe era beraucrats

On spotlight is long serving Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede who has been retired and Ministry of Information spokesperson George Charamba has been dropped and is reported to have been re-assigned to the post of deputy chief secretary.

Zimbabweans across political divide have all welcomed the fall of long serving Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede who has been dropped by President Mnangagwa in his latest reshuffle of senior government officials including permanent secretaries and directors.

In a statement, chief secretary to the President Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the forced retirement of Mudede in a circular which went viral.

The retirement of Mudede brought much joy to Zimbabweans who had for decades longed for an overhaul in the registrar’s department where employees are accused of taking people for a ride.

Under Mudede it was impossible for one to access a simple birth certificate, national identity and passport, with people taking days if not months to access these facilities or in some instances bribes were the order of the day.

Also another notable changes have seen Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba being dropped as ministry of information permanent secretary and is reported to have been re-assigned to the post of deputy chief secretary.

