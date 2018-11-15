Shocking as Chamisa labels August 1 demonstrators “stupid”

MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has brewed a shocker today after distancing himself with killing of civilians and demonstrators who protested in his favour on August 1, 2018 saying their behaviour was “stupid.”

Advocate Chamisa who was addressing a press conference tried to distance himself from allegations levelled against him by the Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the killings saying: “It was stupid for people who demonstrated for results to be released, it was stupid…”

He added that it was premature for them to protest and refutes accusations at August 1 Inquiry that he incited violence.

Chamisa’s remarks were a direct response to the Commission of Inquiry led by former South African President Kgalema Montlanthe that invited him to testify saying his name was among the top of alleged perpetrators.

Chamisa was asked to testify in a letter which fingered him in the killings.

The letter reads, “In the course of the proceedings of the Commission of inquiry into the August 1, 2018 post election violence and hearing of testimony from witnesses, your name was mentioned as among those who played a part in inciting violence of August 1, 2018.

“The Commission considers it just and fair that it should have the benefits of your comments and, accordingly is inviting you to come at your convenience on November 21, 2018 to share your views before conducting the proceedings.

Your co-operation in this regard would be highly appreciated.”