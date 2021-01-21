Chief Charumbira’s name has been trending online with many messages suggesting he is no more. The texts which began circulating yesterday morning alleged that the traditional leader had died of Covid-19 but there was no authoritative voice to authenticate the report.

Though TellZim News could not reach Charumbira on his own mobile numbers, his wife Priscilla expressed concern that people had used social media to spread malicious rumours.

“We are concerned by the rumours which are malicious. I have no time commenting on them but they are false. I will pass the message to him that you wanted to speak to him,” she said.

The National Chiefs’ Council president later spoke in the background and dispelled the rumours that he was dead.

Chief Charumbira was elected vice president of the Pan-African Parliament in October 2018.

Dr David Parirenyatwa “dead” story dismissed

The other prominent name that has been in the news is that of Doctor David Parirenyatwa who was presumed dead by social media bosses without any such communication from his party ZANU PF, Government or his family members.

In response to the story the ruling party’s information and publicity department later said there was a picture circulating on social media implying Dr Parirenyatwa has passed on.

“The picture and its insinuations are all but fabricated lies meant to cause alarm and despondency.

“ZANU PF Secretary for Health, Cde Dr D. Parirenyatwa is alive. Disregard those lies with the contempt they deserve,”

Reads a statement from ZANU PF.