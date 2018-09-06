BREAKING News: Deadly cholera outbreak kills 5 in Harare, Masvingo also hit

HARARE| A suspected cholera outbreak in Glenview 3 and Budiriro in Harare has claimed five lives in the last two days while 36 people suspected to be suffering from the disease have been hospitalised at Beatrice Infectious Diseases hospital.

Of the hospitalised, 11 cases have been confirmed as suffering from cholera.

Cholera is triggered by poor water supply, poor hygiene and poor waste disposal.

The City of Harare has responded by activating its rapid response teams comprising case management health promotion and epidemiology surveillance water and sanitation and hygiene.

Harare water is battling to clear blockages and ensuring water supplies are available in affected areas.

The City Health Department is setting up a treatment camp at Glenview Polyclinic to attend to those affected or those who have symptoms.

Patients are presenting with vomiting and diarrhoea.

Masvingo hit as well

According to unconfirmed reports, one person from Mucheke Suburb has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with the deadly cholera epidemic.

No official comment has been obtained from authorities. The city is currently experiencing serious water problems.

