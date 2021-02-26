Chief Nematombo of Hurungwe has died.

The Chief passed on yesterday evening after a short illness.

Cause of death is not yet disclosed.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana confirmed the death of Chief Nematombo.

“Chief Nematombo of Hurungwe passed on yesterday evening after a short illness. Cause of death is not yet disclosed. May His Soul Rest in Peace. Condolences to the bereaved family, friends and his Community,” he said.

The late Chief Nematombo’s area borders with Chief Chanetsa, and at one time the two Chiefdoms dragged each other to court, with the former claiming the latter had encroached into his area of jurisdiction.

More details to follow…

-Zwnews