About 40 illegal gold  miners have been trapped at Ran Mine in Bindura after a disused mine shaft collapsed. 6 badly injured miners have so far been retrieved and rushed to Bindura Hospital for treatment.

Former ZMF regional rep Mr Victor Rupende confirmed the development and said the actual number of trapped miners is currently unknown.

“It is true there has been a tragic accident here in Bindura. The actual number of the trapped artisanal miners underground is unknown. So far six badly injured miners with broken limbs have been rescued,” said Rupende.

Freda Rebacca mine engineers are reported to be on site coordinating rescue efforts.

ASM industry is currently under scrutiny as mine accidents surge.

Rescue efforts are continuing,

source: zwnews, mining zimbabwe

