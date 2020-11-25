About 40 illegal gold miners have been trapped at Ran Mine in Bindura after a disused mine shaft collapsed. 6 badly injured miners have so far been retrieved and rushed to Bindura Hospital for treatment.

Former ZMF regional rep Mr Victor Rupende confirmed the development and said the actual number of trapped miners is currently unknown.

“It is true there has been a tragic accident here in Bindura. The actual number of the trapped artisanal miners underground is unknown. So far six badly injured miners with broken limbs have been rescued,” said Rupende.

Freda Rebacca mine engineers are reported to be on site coordinating rescue efforts.

ASM industry is currently under scrutiny as mine accidents surge.

30 miners trapped in Ran Mine Bindura, what is the Gvnt doing to save lives in Zimbabwe @Wamagaisa @daddyhope @advocatemahere @Mamoxn pic.twitter.com/092c7dKHyX — Frank Chineti (@FChineti) November 25, 2020

Rescue efforts are continuing,

source: zwnews, mining zimbabwe

Like 224 Dislike 28

107026

0

0

cookie-check

BREAKING News: 40 illegal gold miners feared dead after Bindura Ran Mine collapse ..PICTURES, VIDEO

no