BREAKING News: 4 die in Mupfure accident on Harare-Bulawayo highway

Four people are feared dead while one other was injured when a Toyota Allison they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a truck at Mupfure Bridge 10 kms from Chegutu along the Harare- Bulawayo highway this afternoon.

Three died on spot when the Toyota Allison plunged into Mupfure River after the driver lost control of it.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Toyota Allison was trying to overtake at the bridge before the driver decided to return to the left lane to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming haulage truck, and in so doing lost control of the vehicle.

Eye witnesses and picture evidence show that overtaking is prohibited on the bridge, double continuous lines are clearly visible.