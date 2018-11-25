Zimbabweans commended for avoiding Hak Ja Han Moonie function

Dear editor: Your countrymen did the right thing in snubbing the Hak Ja Han Moonie event .

What they do is try to promote themselves under the banner of family values or religious unity or some other catch phrase or enticement .

What follows is entrapment and systemic indoctrination and enslavement .

It is not the kind of enslavement that is readily apparent and obvious however , it is the kind that first enslaves the mind and then proceeds to extract whatever it can for the benefit of the few at the top .

Sadly the victims are willing participants in their own enslavement having been subtly misled. It is a social cancer that has decimated many lives . John H