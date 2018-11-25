LATEST News: Oliver Mtukudzi suffers heart failure

Zimbabwean music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi had to miss the London Jazz Festival last week after suffering from what organisers of the renowned international jazz extravaganza said was heart failure.

“Sadly Oliver Mtukudzi suffered heart failure this week and is in hospital in Harare.

“He is stable and recovering, but won’t be able to take part in this concert. We all wish Oliver a swift and complete recovery,” the fest advised in a statement on its website.

Tuku had been scheduled to take part in a segment of the festival titled, The Boy’s Doin’ It, a gig that featured the likes of Sibongile Khumalo, Selema Masekela and Masekela’s old touring band.

The gig went ahead on 18 November and received rave reviews from critics despite the absence of Tuku, a man who became one of his greatest partners in music in the years prior to his death.

Tuku’s manager Walter Wanyanya was not available for comment as he did not pick up his phone while he had also not responded to messages sent to his mobile phone at the time of going to print.

sunday news