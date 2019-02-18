BREAKING: Mnangagwa FIRES top 4 Army Generals…Chiwenga’s allies gone

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has retired for top Zimbabwe Army Generals and re-assigned them to diplomatic service.

The four are Major General Martin Chedondo, Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba, Major General Anselem Sanyatwe and Air Vice Marshall Sheba Shumbayawonda.

The four played a pivotal role in the Chiwenga led 11-17 military coup that overthrew Robert Mugabe.

They are also close allies of the later.

Exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo said Mnangagwa is taking the opportunity created by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s sickness to effect massive changes in the military.