4 women sexually abused inside Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s “bedroom”

Leaders at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church have allegedly been accused of se_xual abuse by various women.

According to #NotInMyNameSA, at least 4 women approached them for help to deal with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and other church leaders.

Themba Masango, the organisation’s secretary, said many women described the church as “one big bedroom”.

“The movement has been approached by former and current congregants who confidentially narrated their se_xual harassment and abuse ordeals.

“We have their statements and testimonies of how luxurious Gauteng hotels were centres for se_xual encounters and sickening org_ies.

The encounters allegedly date back several years. He said they wanted Bushiri to account and repent.

“Bushiri must do the right thing. “We urge other women who have gone through the same traumatic experience to speak out.

#NotInMyNameSA will fight for your justice.”

Ephraim Nyondo, communications director for the Enlightened Christian Gathering, told SA based paper Daily Sun:

“We are not aware of this. We are in a middle of a church service as we speak.”

He told the paper to forward the statement issued by #NotInMyNameSA to them.

agencies