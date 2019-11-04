BREAKING: Minister Joram Gumbo arrested after implicating Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa has allowed a second Cabinet Minister to be arrested as his anti-corruption drive once more took centre stage Monday following weeks of inaction.

Minister in Mnangagwa’s office in charge of Policy Implementation and a close Midlands associate of ED Joram Gumbo was picked up by investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission(ZAAC) early Monday.

The man who served as Transport Minister during Mugabe years has reportedly sucked in President Mnangagwa and former Finance Minister Patrick Chainamasa in the Zim Airways scam.

He is allegedly accussing Mnangagwa of being part of the murky ZimAirways deal in which government lost millions.

“He has been arrested and been quizzed as we speak. He has already engaged Selby Hwacha as his lawyer, he is claiming he is innocent and has implicated Mnangagwa and Chinamasa. Gumbo is alleging (former President Robert) Mugabe sometime in 2012 set-up a Cabinet committee chaired by Mnangagwa to structure the deal. Basically he is claiming he did not sign any papers. All were signed by the Cabinet committee chairperson (Mnangagwa) and Chinamasa,” said another source.

Former Zimbabwe First Lady Grace and her son-in-law Simba Chikore who Gumbo appointed Air Zimbabwe chief operating officer during his tenure as Transport Minister are also implicated in the deal but there was no information yet on whether they will be picked up.

ZACC has charged Gumbo with “criminal abuse of office.”

