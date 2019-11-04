Bushiri death prophecy video, Uebert Angel blasts Passion Java

Uebert Angel has sided with Bushiri after Zimbabwean based preacher Pastor Passion Java’s death prophecy revealed that the Malawian clergyman will not celebrate the coming new year.

This fallows a controversial video message by Java predicting that Shphered Bushiri will die in December.

Speaking during a live broadcast on his website, Good News World, Uebert Angel said that there are different ranks in the prophetic realm and some prophets are allowed to prophesy about other prophets.