BREAKING: Macauley Bonne, Chicksen get Zimbabwe passports

After years of encountering frustrations, Zimbabwe’s Macauley Bonne has finally got his passport which will enable him to fulfil his dream of playing for the Warriors.
The 24-year-old striker has been shortlisted for the back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia coming up next week. Officials at ZIFA confirmed this morning that Bolton Wanderers fullback Adam Chicksen has also secured his passport.
The UK-born striker had tried to get the document since his first appearance for the national team back in November 2017. The process dragged and had to make another submission in May with a hope of going to the 2019 Afcon.
Following the intervention of Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry a few weeks ago, the Charlton Athletic striker has finally received the papers.
Bolton Wanderers fullback Adam Chicksen
