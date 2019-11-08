Kelvin Chamisa found dead in Rhodene

A man from Mucheke, Kelvin Chamisa (35) has died, six days after he was assaulted by a rank tout whom he allegedly in- sulted and threatened to beat up in his drunken stupor.

Chamisa died on Thursday last week after he was assaulted at Mucheke rank on October 18, 2019 by a tout only identified as Malvin.

After the assault Chamisa fell and was wounded on the back of his head. Thereafter he would frequently lose consciousness, fall down and froth frequently.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhehwa confirmed the matter to The Mirror. His wife Emilia rushed him to Masvingo General Hospital on the morrow after noticing that he kept falling.

He collapsed on a road in Rhodene last week and died two days later on October 24.

