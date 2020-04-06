In a move apparently motivated by the inactivity associated with the ongoing 21-day national lockdown, the MDC-controlled Kwekwe city council this Monday demolished illegal structures in the central business district, particularly the Tuckshops which had bloated just outside the Zanu PF district offices which are believed to be under the control of well-connected ruling party youths.

Mayor Angeline Kasipo conceded in an interview with Zwnews that the local authority took advantage of the Covid-19-inspired mandatory lockdown declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to demolish the mushrooming illegal structures.

“As you are well aware, these illegal structures were becoming an eyesore in the city. Considering the fact that there is no activity in the city centre owing to the lockdown, we cuddled the opportunity to root out the mess in our town”, Kasipo said.

She could not be drawn into commenting whether the demolitions were politically inspired or not, and emphasised that council is prioritising ‘a clean environment for residents’. The ruling Zanu PF only bagged one out of the fourteen wards falling under the jurisdiction of Kwekwe city council.

More details to follow….

Zwnews