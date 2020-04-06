Manchester City have announced the death of Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, after she contracted coronavirus aged 82.

Spain is one of Europe’s worst affected countries and City confirmed their manager’s mother passed away in Barcelona on Monday.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” the club statement read.

Guardiola recently donated one million euros to help the fight against the pandemic in his native Spain, where he achieved great success as Barcelona manager.

The 49-year-old also issued a video as part of the club’s Cityzens At Home campaign urging fans to stay at home and to follow the government’s advice.

